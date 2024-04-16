Farm Bureau Increases Top Prize for Ag Innovators

There’s a bigger prize for top ag innovators. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Courtesy of AFBF

The American Farm Bureau Federation, in partnership with Farm Credit, is doubling the top prize at this year’s Ag Innovation Challenge. Chase Heineman (HY-neh-man), director of industry affairs for AFBF, says Farm Bureau wants to ensure they have the resources to continue that great work and so by doubling the prize money, AFBF hopes to double the impact.

“The winner of the 2025 Ag Innovation Challenge will take home one-hundred-thousand dollars in funding for their business,” he said. “Really the decision to double the prize comes from the realization that everyday entrepreneurs are working to address the challenges facing the agriculture sector.”

He says the Challenge is open to anyone with an innovative idea for rural America.

“We’re really looking for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and from all regions of the country who can produce those solutions for our agricultural communities,” he added.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply now through June 15 at fb.org.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.