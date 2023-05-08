Farm Bureau Foundation Fellows Launch Free Digital Skills and Ag Literacy Lessons

A chance to gain new skills. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The 2023 Farm Bureau Foundation Fellows have launched four free Applied Digital Skills lessons dedicated to helping students learn about food, fuel, and fiber. The lessons were developed with support from Grow with Google to make digital skills and agricultural literacy more accessible to students across the country, with a focus on rural classrooms. The lessons are part of the Agriculture and Rural Communities Collection, available for free to educators across the United States.

Foundation for Agriculture executive director Daniel Meloy says, “Whether you’re a teacher in a rural, urban or suburban classroom, these lessons can be used to teach a broad variety of technical skills while fostering understanding of agriculture.”

The lessons were developed over the course of an eight-month fellowship. As part of the program, each Fellow will receive a stipend and Chromebooks for their classroom. For more information, visit the Farm Bureau Foundation website, agfoundation.org.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

