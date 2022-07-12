Farm Bureau Foundation Awards Ag Literacy Grants

Farm Bureau is encouraging ag literacy. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture awarded $9,400 in grants to recognize agricultural literacy programs of ten state and county Farm Bureaus. The grants are funded through the White-Reinhardt Fund for Education program, which acknowledges communities that are engaging with students on the fundamental role of agriculture in the everyday lives of all Americans. Daniel Meloy, Foundation Executive Director, says, “Agricultural literacy programs like the ones selected for grants are inspiring students to understand where their food comes from.” State and county Farm Bureaus may apply for $1,000 grants in support of education programs for grades K-12 in order to initiate new ag literacy programs or expand existing programs. Organizations and schools can work with local Farm Bureaus to apply for the grants, which are available on a competitive basis. Grants are awarded twice a year, in the spring and fall. The list of grant winners is available at agfoundation.org.

The NAFB contributed this story.

Farm Bureau Foundation Awards Nearly $9,500 in Ag Literacy Grants

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.