Farm Bureau Extension Continuing Education Series Begins July 15

Farm Bureau Extension’s continuing education series is set to begin this week. There will be four dates over the summer and fall for the virtual series of classes offering continuing education (CE) units for pesticide licensing. Subject matter experts will be providing immediately applicable information for agricultural operations.

The July 15 session will go over respiratory compliance. The August 26 class provides information on common violations. Pesticide training requirements will be the topic of discussion for the October 7 class. The November 18 session will provide updates for personal protective equipment and closed systems.

CE Certificates will be sent for each webinar attended after successful completion of a simple quiz on the material. Each topic in this Department of Pesticide Regulation approved Farm Bureau series is worth one hour of Laws and Regulations credit for pesticide applicator licensing. Registration information is available online.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West