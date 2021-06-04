Farm Bureau Backs Border States Urging Biden Admin to Help with Border Crisis

A letter urging the Biden administration to address the surge of undocumented immigrants entering the United States was recently crafted by four Farm Bureau states including California and Arizona. The letter was delivered to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. President of the Texas Farm Bureau, Russell Boening says the letter voices concerns of members, local communities and law enforcement. It also asked for federal level assistance.

Considering the letter is backed by all 50 states, Puerto Rico and American Farm Bureau, Boening said the message should speak volumes. “I think it sends a message that people recognize there’s a problem. I think people recognize that it’s not a partisan issue, it’s a humanitarian issue,” Boening said. “Just the fact that all the Farm Bureau signed on and we’re very grateful for that, and I think everybody recognizes that it is a crisis.”

Listen to the full report below

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.