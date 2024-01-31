The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) is backing sugar producers. As part of the policy resolutions set during their recent national convention, the American Farm Bureau continued support for a no-cost sugar policy. Cassie Bladow, chairperson of the American Sugar Alliance says the alliance appreciates farm bureau’s support, and they appreciate having AFBF as a strong partner as they advocate for America’s sugar producers in the next farm bill. Farm Bureau’s policy resolution advocates for a program that safeguards the interests of domestic sugar producers and supports critical pillars in the sugar policy, including a program to protect the interests of domestic sugar producers. They’re also in favor of legislation that includes provisions that ensure a strong and economically viable domestic sugar policy. They also support a program that meets our trade commitments and ensures a fair playing field for American producers. As the largest farm group, AFBF has consistently supported sugar policy in the farm bill.

Farm Bureau Backs American Sugar Producers

