The American Farm Bureau Federation announced keynote speakers for its upcoming annual convention. Inspirational speaker Jim “Murph” Murphy, founder and chairman of Afterburner, will speak during the afternoon general session at the convention on Sunday, January 9, in Atlanta, Georgia. Comedian Jeff Allen will perform Monday during the convention’s closing general session. Murphy has a unique and powerful mix of leadership skills in both the military and business worlds. Allen is in his fifth decade as a working comedian.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says, “We are excited to celebrate, mark our achievements and hear from leaders who have helped strengthen agriculture at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Convention.” Duvall will give his annual address during the opening general session of the convention on Sunday. The convention will be held in person January 7-12, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, with a virtual option for portions of the event available to those not attending in person.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Farm Bureau Announces 2022 Convention Keynote Speakers