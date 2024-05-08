Farm Bill Proposals Support Citrus Industry with HLB Funding

The farm bill frameworks from the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture Committees include specific funding for combating Huanglongbing (HLB). Both frameworks continue funding the Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Extension Program at $25 million annually throughout the bill’s duration. California Citrus Mutual (CCM) commended Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow and Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson for prioritizing the long-term sustainability of the citrus industry.

“This is a significant step towards reaching a bipartisan Farm Bill compromise that will continue critical research to find a cure to Huanglongbing,” CCM president/CEO Casey Creamer said in a press release. “While this isn’t the finish line, it clearly signals that Congress supports maintaining citrus funding. We thank the Chairs of the Committee and our California Congressional delegation for championing our needs.”

The HLB funding allocation will support research through USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, overseen by grower representatives from California, Texas, and Florida. The frameworks included other components that will help support the citrus industry. Farm bill outlines include increased mandatory funding for the Specialty Crop Research Initiative and development of the Specialty Crop Mechanization and Automation Research and Development Program.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West