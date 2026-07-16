Senator John Boozman (R-AR)

Congress has returned to Washington, and Farm Bill negotiations are once again taking center stage as Senate leaders work to advance long-awaited legislation. A recent report highlighted the renewed push to move the bill forward, with Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman gathering feedback on his draft as lawmakers work through remaining policy differences before the fall election recess.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman said discussions will continue with members of the agriculture committee as lawmakers review the framework and determine what changes may be needed to move the legislation forward.

One of the primary issues still under debate involves proposed reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which have divided lawmakers along party lines.

Farm Bill Negotiations Continue

Boozman acknowledged that additional revisions to the legislation may be necessary as committee members provide feedback.

“If there’s some that feel like we need to take some out, again, just respond to whatever the comments are that we get,” Boozman said.

Democrats have expressed concerns about proposed SNAP reforms, particularly a provision that would delay state cost-sharing requirements for states with higher payment error rates. Some lawmakers argue that states with lower error rates should receive the same consideration.

Those differences remain one of the key issues negotiators will need to resolve before the bill advances to the Senate floor.

Farm Bill Negotiations Face Scheduling Challenges

In addition to policy negotiations, Senate leaders must also find time on an already crowded legislative calendar.

Boozman said Senate Majority Leader John Thune understands the importance of completing a new farm bill.

“Senator Thune is one of our most active members on the committee. He’s totally, totally into giving us floor time when we need it to get the farm bill passed,” Boozman said. “And he understands, coming from South Dakota, how important this is.”

However, Congress faces several competing priorities before the October recess, including election-related legislation and other high-profile policy debates.

Agricultural organizations continue to emphasize the importance of passing an updated farm bill that provides certainty for producers, strengthens conservation and commodity programs and supports rural communities across the country.

Hear more about the latest Senate Farm Bill developments and what lawmakers are saying by listening to the report below.