Farm Bill Frameworks Receiving Significant Industry Support

Industry groups and agricultural organizations are rallying behind the newly proposed farm bill frameworks from the U.S. Senate and House Agriculture Committees. The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance (SCFBA) has commended the efforts of Chairwoman Stabenow and Chairman Thompson for prioritizing federal investments and innovative tools to support specialty crop growers. With optimism for the inclusion of key investments for specialty crops in both proposals, the SCFBA emphasizes the need for bipartisan collaboration for the bill’s passage. California Citrus Mutual has lauded the commitment to battling Huanglongbing (HLB) in the citrus industry, as both frameworks support the Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Extension Program with $25 million annually. This funding is seen as crucial in sustaining efforts to find a cure for HLB.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has expressed appreciation for the acknowledgment of the need for additional investment in programs utilized by farmers and ranchers in both proposals. AFBF stresses the importance of bipartisan collaboration and prompt markup sessions to ensure timely passage. Similarly, the National Association of Conservation Districts has commended the support for incorporating remaining Inflation Reduction Act conservation investments into the conservation title of the bill.

The National Farmers Union echoes the call for bipartisan support, emphasizing the necessity of a stronger farm safety net, fairer markets, and better opportunities for the next generation of farmers. The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) has praised the inclusion of industry priorities related to conservation and nutrient stewardship in the farm bill frameworks. TFI looks forward to collaborating with Congress to ensure the inclusion of programs supporting these initiatives in the final farm bill.

Chuck Conner, President of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, considers these initial steps critical in passing a bill that enhances the competitiveness of American farmers and ranchers. At the same time, the National Milk Producers Federation President & CEO Gregg Doud is optimistic about the focus on dairy priorities and affirms readiness to collaborate for the finalization of the farm bill this year. Jaime Castaneda, Executive Director of the Consortium for Common Food Names, emphasizes the importance of addressing challenges faced by American food and beverage manufacturers, expressing readiness to work closely with both committees to advance a robust farm bill.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West