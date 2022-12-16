Farm Aid Distributes Nearly $1.2 Million in 2022 Grants

More than a million dollars in grant money is heading out, thanks to Willie Nelson’s organization. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

On the heels of a successful festival this past September, Farm Aid announced that it distributed nearly $1.2 million in grant funding in 2022. Farm Aid prioritized grant proposals from organizations that facilitate farmer-led solutions to climate change — which was the focus of the annual Farm Aid festival — as well as organizations that support family farmers, advance racial equity and social justice, and build power for systemic change in our farm and food system.

Farm Aid President Willie Nelson says, “The real power of Farm Aid’s grants is in the network of changemakers they knit together, in cities and rural areas across this country, who are working to build an equitable and sustainable farm and food system for us all.”

Farm Aid’s grantmaking is one aspect of its work to keep family farmers on the land, growing good food for all.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.