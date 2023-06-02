A new report looks at hunger around the globe. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UN/FAO) has issued an early report on places it expects to be hunger hotspots from June to November. The FAO says food insecurity is likely going to increase in magnitude and severity in 18 hunger hotspots in 22 countries.

The report spotlights the risk of spillover in the Sudan crisis, raising the risk of negative impacts in the surrounding countries. It also says deeper economic shocks will continue to drive low- and middle-income nations deeper into crisis. FAO is also warning that a likely El Niño climate event will raise fears of climate extremes in the most vulnerable nations around the world.

All of the hotspots at the highest level of concern have populations facing or projected to face starvation or are at risk of deterioration towards those conditions. Countries like Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan remain at the highest level of concern.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

FAO Issues Report on World’s Hunger Hotspots

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.