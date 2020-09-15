Fall Planting Prepares Your Garden for Spring

What you should plant in the fall to get ready for spring. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Autumn is the perfect time to plant bulbs, perennials, and more before winter sets in. That way by the time spring arrives, your new plants will get off to a stronger start.

All spring-blooming bulbs such as tulips and hyacinths need a period of cold to bloom, which is why they need to be planted in fall. Fall is the good time to plant pansies and their smaller cousins violas because the still-warm soil temperatures give their roots time to grow enough to survive the winter.

Fall is the best time to establish new turf grass, either by seeding or laying down fresh sod. Once the weather cools off after summer but the soil is still warm enough for root development, it’s the perfect time to plant trees and shrubs.

When you’re looking to add to your collection of perennials, autumn is the time to do it. Keep any fall-planted perennials well watered until the ground freezes to encourage them to grow new, healthy roots before they go dormant for the winter.

