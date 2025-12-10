Faith, Farming, and the Future: Dan Janzen at the Organic Growers Summit

Strengthening Rural America Through Fellowship and Science-Based Agriculture

Dan Janzen

The Ag Meter broadcasted live from Monterey, California at the Organic Growers Summit, where a compelling conversation unfolded with Dan Janzen of the Fellowship of Christian Farmers International (FCFI). For Dan, it was more than just another event—it marked FCFI’s first visit to California, expanding their national outreach to support farmers spiritually, emotionally, and practically.

A 40-Year Legacy of Encouragement and Community

FCFI was born nearly four decades ago as farmers across the U.S. faced devastating economic pressures. Commodity prices fell, farms failed, and rural families experienced intense emotional strain. Dan shared that the organization began as a response to this crisis—creating a network where farmers could encourage one another and not endure hardships alone.

The goal was to counteract isolation, strengthen relationships, and address severe issues such as farmer suicides. Today, that mission remains at the heart of FCFI’s work as it continues to expand across new regions and agricultural communities.

From the Midwest to the West Coast: Expanding Impact

Dan highlighted FCFI’s active involvement in FFA and agricultural events across the Pacific Northwest. The organization participates in more than 30 FFA programs each year in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho—building meaningful relationships with young people pursuing careers in agriculture.

In addition, FCFI now provides disaster relief in rural regions struck by hurricanes and tornadoes, and the organization has begun agricultural missions work internationally, including in Jamaica. For Dan, farmers bring valuable skills that can strengthen communities across the world when used collaboratively.

Regulatory Pressure and the Call for Science-Based Policy

A major theme of the discussion centered on the regulatory pressures facing American farmers. Dan expressed concern about what he described as ideologically driven regulations, particularly those related to emissions and environmental policy.

He argued that many of today’s regulatory frameworks are influenced by alarmism rather than grounded scientific evaluation. Dan shared research discussions with paleoclimatologists and pointed to data indicating the earth is still experiencing significant greening—much of it linked to increased CO₂ availability.

According to Dan, increased CO₂ can be a net benefit for crop productivity, noting that fast-growing crops like corn rapidly deplete CO₂ at ground level when actively photosynthesizing. He emphasized that farmers already use CO₂ enrichment in greenhouses to boost growth.

Dan encouraged the agricultural community to push for a balanced, science-driven approach to environmental policymaking, rather than one shaped by fear or ideology.

California’s Water Crisis: A Need for Practical Solutions

As Dan observed California’s struggles with water management, he voiced concerns about regulatory approaches that treat human impact as inherently negative. He argued that solving the state’s water crisis requires cooperation, expanded storage infrastructure, and a shift away from regulatory decisions that limit agricultural output.

He questioned dam removals in Oregon and highlighted the need to re-evaluate water distribution in light of long-term agricultural and societal benefits. Dan framed the issue around a central question: Are policies supporting human flourishing and the prosperity of future generations?

Empowering the Next Generation Through FFA

One of Dan’s greatest passions is mentoring the next generation of farmers. FCFI’s extensive work with FFA members has allowed the organization to build strong relationships with young agriculturalists who often see them as friends and trusted advisors.

Dan stressed the importance of grounding young people in practical agricultural knowledge, strong moral values, and science-based thinking. He believes rural America’s value system—faith, hard work, mutual support—will play a vital role in strengthening both local communities and the country as a whole.

He also advocates helping young farmers find opportunities on larger operations, where they can gain experience and develop a realistic, science-informed worldview.

A Message of Hope and Momentum

The Ag Meter closed the conversation by praising Dan’s message—a blend of faith, science, and practical wisdom that resonated with farmers across California and beyond. Dan expressed optimism that agriculture is approaching a turning point, where balanced policy and empowered young leaders will help shape a stronger future.

As FCFI continues its work in California and across the nation, Dan’s message remains clear:

Support one another. Ground decisions in science. Invest in the next generation. And let fellowship strengthen the heart of rural America.