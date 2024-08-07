FAIR Plan Update to ‘Provide Much-Needed Security’ for Farmers

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has introduced changes to the state’s FAIR Plan, which serves as a fallback for those struggling to get insurance. This update is part of a broader plan to improve the insurance market, tackling issues that have not been addressed in decades.

The expansion of the FAIR Plan has unintentionally pushed traditional insurers out of certain areas, creating a cycle of dependency on the backup plan. Lara’s new agreement aims to offer better insurance options, like higher coverage limits for commercial properties and improved financial safeguards for policyholders.

These reforms are intended to help a variety of groups, including homeowners, condo associations, farms, and businesses, by providing more robust insurance options and reducing reliance on the FAIR Plan. The ultimate goal is to make the insurance market more stable and reliable.

The changes have received strong support from various organizations, including the California Farm Bureau Federation (CFBF) and the California Association of Winegrape Growers. This initiative aims to ensure better insurance availability while strengthening the overall market.

“Our farmers and ranchers have been disproportionately affected by the limitations of the current system, especially in high-risk wildfire areas,” CFBF President Shannon Douglass said in a press release. “The increased coverage limits and enhanced financial stability measures will provide much-needed security for our agricultural community, ensuring that farms can recover and thrive after disasters.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West