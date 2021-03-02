FACA Expands Membership and Narrows Its Focus

The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) is working to narrow its focus on specific policy recommendations. Initially, the group established more than 40 policy recommendations back in November. As the alliance continues to grow, efforts are underway to better define particular policy priorities. FACA has now grown to be comprised of 42 members each representing a variety of interests.

“FACA’s 40-plus proposals demonstrate farmers and ranchers must be treated as partners as we work together to build on the impressive advances already achieved toward climate-smart farming,” American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “The growth of alliance members from a wide range of industries shows we are on the right path toward protecting the environment while ensuring farmers and ranchers can continue growing healthy, affordable food for America’s families.”

FACA was initially formed a year ago by the Environmental Defense Fund, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, AFBF, and National Farmers Union. The founding members of FACA recently welcomed 14 new groups to the Steering Committee. New additions include the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Produce Marketing Association (PMA), National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and National Cotton Council.

“For any incentive program to be meaningful, it has to be simple, transparent and provide tangible, immediate benefits,” said PMA Chief Science Officer, Max Teplitski . “PMA sees it as our responsibility to ensure just that, in collaboration with environmental groups, trade associations and non-profits, we will help drive the conversation on how to make these incentives meaningful.”

The Biden administration has outlined climate change as a priority issue and has been receptive to the efforts of FACA. The alliance is now working towards more detailed proposals to complement the previous recommendations that garnered interest from Congress. Any proposals from FACA will include incentive-based climate solutions based on science, that promote resilience in rural communities.

