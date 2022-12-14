FACA Congratulates Recipients of USDA Funding

The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) Monday congratulated the second group of organizations selected to receive funding through USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the additional funding of $325 million for 71 projects under the second funding pool of the effort.

USDA received more than 1,000 proposals between two funding pools requesting more than $20 billion in funds. The announcement brings the total investment from both funding pools to more than $3.1 billion for 141 tentatively selected projects.

The projects will provide meaningful opportunities for small and underserved producers to participate in innovative climate programs, according to FACA. One of FACA’s key tenets is ensuring federal climate programs offer equitable opportunities for all farmers, ranchers, and forest owners.

FACA supports a voluntary, incentive-based approach to advance the deployment of climate-smart practices on working lands. FACA consists of organizations representing farmers, agribusinesses, manufacturers, the food and innovation sector, state governments, sportsmen, and environmental advocates.

