Exporters Watching Trump Trade Discussions

Will a second administration of President Donald Trump bring progress on trade negotiations with key global partners? U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Vice President of Economic Analysis Erin Borror says exporters will be watching discussions with all trading partners, but two key regions stand out:

Erin Borror

USMEF Vice President of Economic Analysis

“The USMCA and that review in 2026. Obviously, our key trading partners of Canada and Mexico, we need to maintain that tariff-free trade and very minimal type of SPS barriers, and so that strong

upgrade in USMCA needs to be maintained,” she said. “And then on the potential new opportunities, the obvious one is the United Kingdom.”



Borror says the U.S. and United Kingdom held significant trade talks during the first Trump administration. Currently, U.S. red meat has virtually no market share in the UK.

“And we just need reciprocal access. We need no tariffs, no quotas. You know, UK benefits from practically unfettered access into the U.S., and we need the same into the UK,” she said. “And hopefully with trade with friends, the UK could be one of those markets where there should be further opportunities – really, for U.S. agriculture, certainly for U.S. red meat.”