The Export Exchange Conference recently hosted by the U.S. Grains Council, Growth Energy, and the Renewable Fuels Association is already paying off. According to surveys of grain buyers who attended the event, they bought $225 million worth of grain and ethanol co-products. In addition to that total, another $128 million in potential sales is under negotiations. That equates to almost 515,000 metric tons of grains and co-products traded at the conference or immediately before or after.

“Trade is absolutely critical to U.S. farmers right now, and these sales show that buyers attending the Export Exchange took the buying opportunities very seriously,” says USGC President and CEO Ryan LeGrand. Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, says, “Exports of U.S. grains and DDGS create jobs at home while helping international companies satisfy their demand for quality products.” Geoff Cooper, RFA President and CEO, says buyers bought enough DDGS to fill three Panamax vessels.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

Export Exchange Success

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.