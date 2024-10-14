Export Exchange 2024 Focus on Trade and U.S. Agriculture Growth

Large international transportation vessel in the port, loading grain for export.

DepositPhotos image

Export Exchange 2024 was held in Fort Worth, Texas, and brought together nearly 500 attendees, including international buyers and U.S. agriculture stakeholders. Hosted by the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) in partnership with Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), the event aimed to foster trade and strengthen relationships in the agricultural sector.

With 28 industry exhibitors showcasing the U.S. agriculture and agribusiness sectors, Export Exchange offered opportunities for real-time trade discussions. “The connections we make this week will not only help propel our industry this year but for years to come,” said USGC President and CEO Ryan LeGrand.

Keynote speaker Jason Hafemeister, USDA acting deputy undersecretary for trade, emphasized the importance of trade for U.S. agriculture. “Exports help keep rural American economies strong and vibrant,” Hafemeister said, reinforcing the U.S.’s role as a reliable supplier of agricultural products.

Additional presentations covered topics such as global feed demand, the agriculture supply chain, and new market opportunities for U.S. commodities. The conference wrapped up Wednesday with discussions on sustainable exports and emerging co-products in the market.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.