Explorer Course Being Offered by Center for Land Based Learning

A new entry-level beginning farmer course is being offered through the Center for Land-Based Learning’s (CLBL) California Farm Academy (CFA). The new six-week CFA Explorer Course will be offered from May 22 to July 3 and then again from August 21 to September 25. The course offers online classes, farm tours, and hands-on field sessions.

“It’s just going to give you the basics of what it would take to become a farmer; in this case owner-operator. So, there’s some business classes, some basics with marketing and understanding business plans and how to put those together. There’s also some basic production, soil science, irrigation science, etcetera,” said CLBL CEO Mary Kimball. “If one of those timeframes works and you’re interested in this please go to our website LandBasedLearning.org and you will find information about the Explorer Program and how to sign up.”

Listen to the radio report below.

