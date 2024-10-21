Expansion of MedFly Quarantine Boundary in Alameda and Santa Clara Counties

Mediterranean fruit fly (MedFly), Ceratitis capitata, posed on a black wall.

DepositPhotos image

Effective October 17, 2024, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has expanded the Mediterranean Fruit Fly (MedFly) quarantine boundary to include additional areas in Alameda and Santa Clara counties, specifically in the Fremont area. A detailed map of the new boundary is available at www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/medfly/regulation.html.

The quarantine regulates the movement of certain agricultural products under Title 3 of the California Code of Regulations (CCR), section 3406. This measure aims to prevent the spread of the MedFly, a destructive pest that threatens California’s agricultural industry.

Parties affected by the expanded quarantine may appeal the boundary designation. Appeals must be submitted in writing with clear evidence to support the claim. Appeals must be filed within ten working days of the notification date. During the appeal process, the quarantine will remain in effect.

For more information about the quarantine requirements and conditions for intrastate movement of regulated products, consult Title 3 CCR section 3406.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.