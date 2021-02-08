An exotic and peculiar looking melon with a unique flavor that you can grow in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by RitaE from Pixabay

The Kiwano Melon has a yellowish-orange horned skin and looks more like a cucumber on the inside than a melon. They have a wonderfully unique flavor, something like banana mixed with lime.

Kiwano fruit. Horned melon

These horned melons will grow very well in the right conditions as well as resisting many of the common pests and diseases that most other melons suffer from, so it’s a good option to try if you’ve struggled with diseases or haven’t tried growing melons before.

You can eat the fruits raw, or try using the flesh to make a sale for meat, or for use in cocktails and smoothies. It’s also delicious as a topping for ice cream or yogurt. Kiwano melon is mainly comprised of water, is packed with nutrients, and relatively low in calories, which makes it suitable for a variety of diet plans.

Kiwano melons will do well in your garden when planted nearby cabbage, spinach, sunflowers, dill, parsley, or Marigolds.

Exotic, Peculiar Looking Melon with a Unique Flavor