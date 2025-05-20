Event Dates Coming Up for Almonds, Organic Summit, Strawberries

Here’s some event dates you need to put on your calendar.

The Almond Board of California will have their production research Summit on June 18 at the Modesto Center, Plaza in Modesto. Registration is free and there are continuing education hours available. The production research is tailored for growers, PCA, CCA and offers for comprehensive overview of the production research supported by the Almond Board of California, with presentations from over 25 leading experts. The event is free to attend. That will be Wednesday, June 18 from 8 AM to 445pm at the Modesto Center, Plaza in Modesto. For more information go to almonds.com

The Organic Produce Summit will be on July 9 and 10th at the Monterey conference center in Monterey, California. Connect with top growers in the Organic Produce Industry.

Go to organicproducessummit.com for more information.

Cal Poly Strawberry Center 9th annual Field Day at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, July 24 from 7:30 to 1 pm

Join more than 600 strawberry growers, researchers, industry representative for this year strawberry center field day.

Registration will be on May 27. Topics will include the latest in automation, technology, pest management, crop diseases and much more.

For more information. Go to strawberry.calpoly.edu

