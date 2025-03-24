The European Union has delayed its planned retaliatory tariffs against the United States until mid-April, seeking additional time for negotiations. Initially set to take effect on April 1, these tariffs were a response to the U.S.’s 25% duties on steel and aluminum imports.

An EU spokesperson emphasized that this postponement allows for continued discussions without diminishing the EU’s stance. The proposed EU tariffs aim to impact approximately $28 billion worth of American exports, including products like bourbon and motorcycles, mirroring the economic effect of the U.S. measures.

In a recent development, President Donald Trump threatened to impose 200% tariffs on European alcoholic beverages, such as French wine and champagne, if the EU proceeds with its countermeasures. This escalation underscores the heightened trade tensions between the two economies.

The U.S. and EU have faced several trade disputes in recent years, covering issues from digital taxation to agricultural standards. Both sides express a desire to resolve these conflicts, but reaching a comprehensive agreement remains challenging.

If negotiations do not yield a resolution by mid-April, the EU is prepared to implement its tariffs, potentially prompting further retaliatory actions from the U.S. and intensifying trade tensions.

EU Postpones Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Ongoing Negotiations