Essential Steps for Starting Your First Vegetable Garden

Vegetable gardening at home can be a way to save money while you get up close and personal with nature. For example, even just one plant can be super affordable – about 3 to 5 dollars and can provide up to 10 pounds of tomatoes over the season which can easily run you $20 or more.

If you’re a beginner start with a small space. Even a sunny deck or balcony works well. Choose a location with plenty of access to sunlight and water.

Next, Grow exactly what you like to eat. Pay special attention to the seed packet, tag, or label.

Another important step is choosing the layout of your garden and what crops will grow well together. For the best harvest, your vegetable garden needs the best soil you can give it.

The last important and essential step when beginning your garden is to know about the pests and diseases your plants are prone to. Big pests, such as deer and rabbits, can wreak havoc in an edible garden. Fencing will also need to be a consideration.

