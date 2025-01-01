EPA Updates Spanish Transition Guide for Pesticide Labeling / Lime, Watermelon, Cantaloupe Prices

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has updated its Spanish Transition Guide for pesticide labeling, effective December 26, to improve accessibility and communication for Spanish-speaking workers. Key updates include sections on restricted pesticide use, misuse statements, first aid, personal protective equipment, and storage instructions.
Meanwhile, lime prices have surged 27% to $36 due to low volume from Mexico and labor shortages, with further increases expected through February. Additionally, watermelon and cantaloupe prices are at a 10-year high due to damage from Tropical Storm Sarah and import delays, with recovery expected in early January.
Sponsored Content