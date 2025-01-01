EPA Updates Spanish Transition Guide for Pesticide Labeling / Lime, Watermelon, Cantaloupe Prices

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has updated its Spanish Transition Guide for pesticide labeling, effective December 26, to improve accessibility and communication for Spanish-speaking workers. Key updates include sections on restricted pesticide use, misuse statements, first aid, personal protective equipment, and storage instructions.

EPA Updates Spanish Transition Guide for Pesticide Labeling

Lime Watermelon and Cantaloupe Prices

Meanwhile, lime prices have surged 27% to $36 due to low volume from Mexico and labor shortages, with further increases expected through February. Additionally, watermelon and cantaloupe prices are at a 10-year high due to damage from Tropical Storm Sarah and import delays, with recovery expected in early January.