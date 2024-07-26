EPA to Assess Potential Pesticide Exposure Earlier in the Review Process

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced additional steps it will be taking intended to offer protection from pesticide exposure more quickly. The EPA will now evaluate the risk of pesticide drift earlier in the approval process for new pesticides and new uses of existing pesticides. This change aims to implement protections 15 years sooner than before.

By assessing drift risks during the initial approval, the EPA seeks to ensure safety measures are in place from the start. EPA notes the changing policy supports environmental justice and aligns with the Endangered Species Act. The EPA will use these assessments to determine specific safety guidelines, such as buffer zones and droplet sizes, to minimize drift. This updated process applies to new active ingredients, new uses, amended uses, and pending registrations. The goal is to ensure consistent safety standards for both new and existing materials as part of the ongoing effort to mitigate pesticide exposure.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West