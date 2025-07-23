Federal and State Leaders Convene in California’s Central Valley

Josh Cook, the newly appointed Region 9 Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recently traveled to California’s Central Valley to engage directly with agricultural stakeholders. The visit emphasized collaboration on critical air quality issues that continue to affect both farmers and residents throughout the region.

EPA Region 9 Administrator Meets with Ag Leaders on Air Quality

Meeting Hosted by Key Agricultural Associations

The meeting was co-hosted by the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association and the Western Agricultural Processors Association (Western Treenut Association). Administrator Cook was joined by several federal and state leaders including:

Connie Conway , State Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency

, State Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency Carlos Suarez , State Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS)

, State Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Samir Sheik, Air Pollution Control Officer for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District

The roundtable brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to address urgent policy and regulatory topics related to air emissions and environmental stewardship.

Topics: Waivers, Incentives, and SIPs

Among the primary issues discussed were:

The future of mobile equipment waivers under federal regulations

under federal regulations Outstanding State Implementation Plans (SIPs) required by the EPA for the San Joaquin Valley

required by the EPA for the San Joaquin Valley Federal air quality incentive programs , including: The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Targeted Airshed Grants , aimed at improving air quality in heavily impacted regions

, including:

These programs are vital for agricultural producers who rely on funding support to transition to cleaner equipment and technologies.

Groundwater Management and Broader Participation

Participants also explored the impact of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) on farming operations and environmental planning. The act continues to play a central role in shaping how groundwater resources are managed in agricultural regions like the Central Valley.

In addition to the hosting organizations, several key industry groups were represented at the meeting:

California Farm Bureau

California Citrus Mutual

California Fresh Fruit Association

Their involvement underscores the broad concern among growers about how federal and state policies intersect with on-the-ground farming realities.

Conclusion: Strengthening Federal-Ag Ties

Administrator Josh Cook’s visit to the Central Valley signals an open-door approach from the EPA toward listening to and working with agricultural leaders. As environmental and regulatory challenges mount, these types of collaborative conversations are essential for crafting workable solutions that protect both public health and agricultural livelihoods.

Reporting by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.