The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a new rule changing exclusion zones for pesticide applications. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler recently announced that the agency had provided some clarification for Application Exclusion Zone requirements. Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council, Reece Langley said the changes should make the regulation simpler and easier for producers to comply with.

“These changes are meant to simplify the previous version and to make clear that families and family members are not covered by these requirements,” Langley explained. “So, it only applies to those individuals that are working on the farm and also makes it clear that these requirements only apply on the agricultural operation within those boundaries and don’t require these restrictions to be applied somehow off of the property that the producer is applying the pesticide to.”

Listen to the radio report below.

EPA Finalized Rule for Exclusion Zones for Pesticide Applications

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West