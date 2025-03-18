EPA Will Collaborate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Revise WOTUS

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), under Administrator Lee Zeldin, will collaborate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revise the definition of “Waters of the United States (WOTUS).” The goal is to align the definition with the law, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and lower business costs while safeguarding navigable waters from pollution.

The EPA will seek input from stakeholders and engage in a rulemaking process to provide clear, lasting guidance, adhering to the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. EPA. The agency will also offer interim guidance to states implementing pre-2015 regulations.