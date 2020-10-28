EPA Approves New Dicamba Registrations

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the approval of new dicamba registrations. New five-year registrations have been approved for two over-the-top (OTT) dicamba products. EPA also extended the registration for an additional OTT dicamba product. The announcement comes with additional control measures for the products to ensure the safety of the environment.

“With today’s decision, farmers now have the certainty they need to make plans for their 2021 growing season,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release. “After reviewing substantial amounts of new information, conducting scientific assessments based on the best available science, and carefully considering input from stakeholders we have reached a resolution that is good for our farmers and our environment.”

The approved registrations are for XtendiMax with VaporGrip Technology and Engenia Herbicide. Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology was the product to receive an extended registration. The dicamba registrations will expire in 2025. Registrations are only approved for use on dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans.

New Registrations Come With Important Control Measures

A Volatility Reduction Agent must be mixed with OTT dicamba products prior to any application. The cutoff for an OTT application is June 30 for soybeans and July 30 for cotton. Labeling and use directions have been simplified to ensure safer applications. The new control measures also include a downwind buffer requirement of 240 feet and 310 feet in areas where listed species are present. EPA has also indicated that states looking to add further restrictions to the federal label will first have to work with the agency.

Input was gathered from regulators, growers, academic researchers, and other stakeholders for the development of the new dicamba registrations. The actions should address the issues with the original 2018 registrations that were outlined in the June 2020 U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West