Enrollment Opens for Rice Levee and Ag Corridors Program

The California Waterfowl Association (CWA) is accepting applications for its Rice Levee and Ag Corridors Program, which supports nesting habitats for birds like mallards, gadwalls, and pheasants. Funded by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the program allows private landowners to bid for managing rice levees and road edges to promote bird nesting.

To qualify, participants must either prepare their levees or mow road edges by January 1, 2025. Once enrolled, these areas must remain undisturbed until July 15 to protect nesting birds. Road edges need to be at least five feet wide, and participating landowners must allow monitoring to track bird activity. Flexibility may be provided if fields remain unplanted in the spring.

Applications are due by December 1, 2024, with results announced on December 13. Bids are submitted on a cost-per-linear-foot basis. For more details or to apply, visit the CWA’s website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.