Enrollment Opened for 2025 Farm and Dairy Safety-Net Programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the enrollment periods for its 2025 safety-net programs aimed at supporting American farmers and dairy producers. These programs, including the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC), Price Loss Coverage (PLC), and Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC), are designed to provide financial protection against market fluctuations and other agricultural risks.

Enrollment Periods:

ARC and PLC Programs: Open from January 16 to March 15, 2025. Farmers can choose between ARC, which offers income support based on revenue declines, and PLC, which provides payments when market prices fall below reference prices.

Open from January 16 to March 15, 2025. Farmers can choose between ARC, which offers income support based on revenue declines, and PLC, which provides payments when market prices fall below reference prices. DMC Program: Open from January 16 to March 15, 2025. This program assists dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

Program Details:

Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC): Provides income support tied to historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level.

Provides income support tied to historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level. Price Loss Coverage (PLC): Offers payments when the market year average price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.

Offers payments when the market year average price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price. Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC): A voluntary risk management program for dairy producers that offers protection when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain level.

How to Enroll:

Producers interested in enrolling in these programs should contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) office. Enrollment can be completed in person, by mail, or through online forms available on the FSA website.

Additional Information:

The USDA emphasizes the importance of these programs in providing a safety net for producers facing unpredictable market conditions and natural disasters. Producers are encouraged to evaluate their individual risk management needs and consider enrolling in the programs that best suit their operations.

For more detailed information, including eligibility requirements and payment calculations, producers can visit the USDA’s official website or consult their local FSA office.

These programs reflect the USDA’s ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural community by offering tools to manage risk and ensure the stability of the nation’s food supply.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.