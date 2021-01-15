Enjoying Your Garden during the Winter Months

How to enjoy your garden during the winter months. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t get outside and enjoy the garden. By now you may be feeling a little cabin fever. During the winter when many flowers are no longer blooming, and branches of trees are bare, there are many ways to spruce up the garden and bring enjoyment.

Stock up on decorative lights after Christmas when everything’s on sale. Then, thread them through some of your favorite trees to create a luminous landscape.

Consider installing a Green House or Solarium. That way you can garden in winter, but you can at least enjoy the surroundings from a sheltered environment.

If you find that you really want to spend more time enjoying your garden during the winter, plan ahead. Put in a variety of evergreen trees with different needle shapes and scents to add visual and olfactory interest. Alaskan yellow cedar is an evergreen in the Cypress family, and is absolutely gorgeous in wintertime.

Those of you who live in milder climates can also grow winter vegetables. There are even some hardy flowers that can bloom in really cold temperatures.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.