Engine Technology Forum Urges California to Boost Support for Renewable Biofuels in Clean Energy Policies

The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) has called on California’s energy and environmental agencies to recognize renewable biodiesel and renewable diesel as essential decarbonization tools. ETF made its case as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC) prepare to update key environmental policies.

On November 8, CARB will review proposed changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), which ETF argues could restrict growth in renewable biofuels by introducing limits on production feedstocks. Separately, the CEC is revising the Renewable Portfolio Standard Guidebook, which directs renewable energy use in the state’s power sector. ETF emphasized the need for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), also known as renewable diesel, to be distinctly recognized in these standards due to its potential for substantial greenhouse gas reduction.

ETF Executive Director Allen Schaeffer stated that limiting biofuel options could impact California’s economy and hinder progress toward its climate goals. Schaeffer highlighted that internal combustion engines (ICEs) will remain vital for heavy-duty transportation, making renewable diesel an essential part of the state’s energy transition strategy.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.