The AgNet News Hour continued its conversation with Agricultural Council of California President Emily Rooney, diving deeper into the growing regulatory challenges, political uncertainty, and real-world pressures facing farmers across the state.

Rooney, who represents more than 15,000 farmers through cooperatives and agricultural businesses, emphasized that her role has become increasingly complex as policies in Sacramento continue to evolve. With agriculture facing unique challenges across commodities and regions, she said advocacy now requires constant engagement across multiple issues, from water and labor to environmental regulation.

“There are so many different issues across California agriculture… and they differ from crop to crop and region to region,” Rooney explained.

One of the most pressing concerns discussed was California’s push toward aggressive plastics regulation under SB 54, which aims to make all single-use plastics recyclable or compostable by 2032. Rooney noted that while the goal may be well-intentioned, the infrastructure needed to support such a shift simply does not exist today.

“We simply do not have the infrastructure to ensure everything’s going to be recycled,” she said.

The regulation directly impacts agriculture, particularly in areas like food packaging, milk jugs, and nursery containers. Rooney explained that plastics play a critical role in food safety and crop protection, making it difficult to transition away without viable alternatives.

“It’s like buying a thousand dairy cows but not having a milk barn to milk them in,” she said, describing the disconnect between policy goals and practical implementation.

Beyond plastics, Rooney pointed to broader cost pressures continuing to strain farmers, including labor, fuel, freight, and regulatory compliance. She stressed that these combined factors are making it increasingly difficult for small and mid-sized farms to remain viable in California.

At the same time, the political landscape adds another layer of uncertainty. With the governor’s race gaining momentum, Rooney said the outcome could significantly influence agriculture’s future, particularly when it comes to regulatory reform and economic policy.

“It’s a pivotal year,” she said, noting that affordability and cost of living are becoming central issues for voters across the state.

Rooney also highlighted the complicated relationship between state and federal policy, explaining that shifts at the national level often trigger opposing responses in California. This dynamic can create additional challenges for agriculture, especially when it comes to water, environmental regulation, and funding priorities.

Despite the challenges, Rooney remains focused on advocating for practical solutions and ensuring farmers have a voice in policy discussions. She emphasized that education continues to be a major part of her work, helping bridge the gap between urban policymakers and rural agricultural realities.

“Education is two-thirds of the job,” she said.

As growers head deeper into the season, the combination of policy decisions, rising costs, and operational challenges will continue to shape the outlook for California agriculture.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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