Emergency Use Exemption Approved for Bactericide in Almond Orchards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) have granted a Section 18 emergency exemption for the use of Kasumin 2L, a bactericide containing the active ingredient kasugamycin, to combat bacterial blast in almonds. The exemption allows limited application of the product in select California counties where the disease has been most prevalent in recent years.

The exemption covers up to 107,143 acres of almond orchards across 16 counties, including Fresno, Merced, Stanislaus, and Yolo. Under the exemption, growers may apply Kasumin 2L by ground application only, with a maximum of two treatments per season.

A Threat to Almond Production

Bacterial blast, caused by Pseudomonas syringae, is a serious concern for almond growers, as it can significantly impact yield. The disease thrives in cold, wet conditions, entering plant tissue through small wounds caused by freezing temperatures. Once inside, it causes blossoms to rot and fall off, leading to reduced crop production.

“What makes it so damaging is that it will actually cause the blossoms to abort,” said Katie Driver, Technical Services Manager for UPL in Northern California. “When you have freezing temperatures and free moisture, the bacteria can enter the plant, leading to infection. This can also result in secondary infections later in the season.”

An Effective Tool for Growers

Kasumin 2L is being made available under the emergency exemption due to its effectiveness against bacterial blast. Other common treatments, such as copper-based products and certain antibiotics, have shown signs of resistance, making Kasumin 2L a valuable alternative.

“It is extremely effective because it is the only one of its kind,” Driver explained. “As far as we have seen, there is no resistance present, which allows growers to manage bacterial blast effectively when conditions are right for disease development.”

How to Access Kasumin 2L

To use Kasumin 2L under the exemption, growers must visit their County Agricultural Commissioner’s office to add the product to their permit. County officials will provide the necessary labeling and documentation required for application. Additional information is available through UPL representatives, the company’s website, or industry professionals sharing updates on LinkedIn. Growers can visit www.upl-ltd.com for further details.

Emergency Use Exemption Approved for Bactericide in Almond Orchards