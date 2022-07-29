Emergency Relief Program Deadline Extended Indefinitely

Producers are being given more time to return pre-filled applications for Phase One of the Emergency Relief Program (ERP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that the deadline is being extended indefinitely. Potentially eligible participants of the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) will be receiving pre-filled applications from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). Once the last of the Phase One applications are sent out, a new deadline will be declared 30 days after the final applications are mailed.

“Catastrophic natural disaster events in 2020 and 2021 decimated crops, livestock and farm infrastructure from coast to coast, making it critically important to provide assistance quickly and reduce the paperwork burden on these farmers and ranchers recovering from disaster,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “I was in North Dakota a few weeks ago and received feedback on how well the streamlined livestock and crop disaster programs are working for our producers and front-line employees. Like any new process, there are some kinks to work out, but we are addressing them and will use the streamlined process to keep the ‘red tape’ to a minimum.”

Eligible NAP producers are expected to receive about $105 million in emergency relief payments to offset crop yield and value losses from 2020 and 2021 disasters. Most ERP Phase One eligible producers with crop insurance received applications in May. However, there are some producers who should expect a form in the mail in August. Producers that recorded eligible losses in 2020 which were in the crop insurance records as a 2019 loss can expect a form. Producers that have policies requiring additional information before being able to calculate an indemnity for 2021 losses can also expect a form. Some of the policies include Supplemental Coverage Option, Enhanced Coverage Option, Stacked Income Protection Plan, Margin Protection Plan, and Area Risk Protection Insurance.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West