Emergency Funding from USDA to Address Fruit Fly Outbreaks

California is receiving federal support for efforts to address exotic fruit fly outbreaks. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is taking action against the growing threats posed by damaging pests. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has greenlit the transfer of $213.3 million from the Commodity Credit Corporation to APHIS. The funding is to provide crucial support for emergency response efforts for exotic fruit flies as well as New World screwworm. This funding aims to shield the fruit, vegetable, and livestock industries, as well as the producers who contribute to these vital sectors.

Addressing the urgency of the situation, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt emphasized the critical nature of bolstering response efforts. The allocated funds will empower APHIS to swiftly contain and prevent the further spread of exotic fruit flies, minimizing potential impacts on agriculture and trade.

Exotic fruit flies are known to be among the most destructive pests globally. With $103.5 million allocated specifically for addressing fruit flies, APHIS plans to tackle known outbreaks in California and intensify preventive measures in susceptible areas across the country. Additionally, funds will be directed towards addressing rising fruit fly outbreaks in Guatemala and Mexico, where APHIS and collaborators maintain a critical buffer against the northward spread of the Mediterranean fruit fly.

Acknowledging the collaboration, CDFA Secretary Karen Ross expressed gratitude for the USDA’s support during a challenging year with invasive fruit flies in California. The funding not only strengthens the state’s position to eradicate infestations promptly but also enables a comprehensive evaluation of factors contributing to the surge in detections.

President Daniel Hartwig of the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) commended APHIS for taking the lead in addressing the issue. The funding, according to Hartwig, will enhance preventive activities in California and other regions, crucially curbing the spread of outbreaks. As exotic fruit flies pose a severe threat to California’s fresh fruit industry and international trade relationships, this investment marks a vital step toward safeguarding production.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West