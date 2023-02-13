Emergency Conservation Assistance Available to Address California Storm Damage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP). USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting applications in relation to the recent storm damage many growers experienced. FSA State Director Blong Xiong announced that the application window will close on April 14. A total of 41 counties are considered eligible for the assistance that is being made available.

ECP supports producers with the recovery and restoration of farmland damaged by severe storms a few weeks ago. Practices such as debris removal, fence restoration, grading, shaping, and leveling are eligible for program assistance. Restoration of conservation structures and other installations can also qualify for ECP funding support. Applicants that are approved for assistance can receive up to 75 percent of the cost of restoration. Certain socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers could receive up to 90 percent of costs.

Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba counties are all approved for the emergency conservation assistance being made available.

Advanced payments of up to 25 percent of costs for all ECP practices have been authorized under the recent announcement. Assistance is also authorized for producers leasing Federally owned or managed lands, along with State land. No more than $500,000 in cost-sharing support will be issued to a single eligible applicant.

Producers that have suffered storm damage will need to apply to ECP before any repair work is conducted. Producers are encouraged to consult with their local FSA office or visit the online resource for more information on the program.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West