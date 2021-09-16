Elaine Trevino Nominated as Next Chief Ag Trade Negotiator

President Joe Biden has noted his intent to nominate Elaine Trevino for Chief Agricultural Negotiator at the United States Trade Representative. The announcement comes as President Biden seeks to fill a total of 10 vacancies in the administration. Trevino currently serves as President of the Almond Alliance of California and has served as a Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The announcement has received significant praise, with hopes for a swift confirmation from the Senate.

COURTESY: California Almond Alliance

“Elaine Trevino understands the importance of America’s farmers and farming communities to the vitality of our economy. Her experience will help the Biden-Harris Administration craft durable trade policy that creates broad-based prosperity,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a press release. “I hope the U.S. Senate can quickly confirm her to fill this important role so she can get to work on behalf of the American people.”

Adding to her experience with agricultural issues on a national scale, Trevino also serves on USDA’s Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee. Several agricultural groups and associations have issued messages of support for the nomination. The American Farm Bureau Federation, U.S. Dairy Export Council, National Milk Producers Federation, and North American Meat Institute have all expressed approval for Trevino to take up the position. Trevino’s experience with California agriculture has made her nomination especially significant for the California Farm Bureau Federation (CFBF).

“California’s farmers and ranchers are extremely pleased with Elaine Trevino’s appointment as chief agricultural trade negotiator for the United States Trade Representative,” CFBF President Jamie Johansson said in a news release. “She brings a real-life understanding of California farm communities and served in key leadership positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations. Her experience in the top agricultural production and export state in the nation gives her deep knowledge of how our nation should best navigate trade issues for the benefit of farm producers across America.”

