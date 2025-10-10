Elaine Culotti: Fighting for California’s Farmers and Future

A Passionate Voice for California Agriculture

Elaine Culotti

Nick Papagni opened his show with unmistakable enthusiasm, welcoming a guest who’s become a household name in California and beyond—Elaine Culotti, known to many as the “Fresno Undercover Billionaire” and “The Lipstick Farmer.” From her Fallbrook farm to national television, Culotti has emerged as a bold voice for California agriculture and a fierce critic of state policy that, in her view, threatens the livelihoods of small farmers.

As Nick remarked, Elaine has become “a girl on the go,” appearing on national shows and traveling the country to spread awareness about what’s happening in California’s farming communities. “It’s important,” she said. “You’ve got to get the word out. People are interested all across the country. So goes California—so goes the rest of the country.”

Elaine Culotti on Proposition 50: “Don’t Be Fooled”

When the topic turned to Proposition 50, Elaine’s tone sharpened. The ballot measure, she warned, could have devastating consequences for the Central Valley and rural California.

“Don’t be fooled,” she said. “Democrats, don’t be fooled, people in cosmopolitan areas—this takes away the voice of our farmers in the Central Valley. It takes away the input of small rural communities, whether they’re Republican or Democratic. When you screw up farming, you screw up California’s biggest asset.”

Culotti criticized the rushed process behind the measure, saying it violated open commission laws and lacked transparency. “They didn’t even get the ballot written properly before sending it out,” she said. “They did it in 90 days instead of 120. That’s not OK. They violated the Open Commission Act.”

Her message was clear: Vote No on Prop 50. “Even if you think it might help your district, vote no. They need to redo it properly and wait for the census,” she emphasized. “This is a sleight of hand—power control, a land grab—and if you think it doesn’t affect you, think twice. They’re coming after you.”

Representation at Risk for the Central Valley

Papagni echoed her concerns, calling the proposition “a disaster for water, jobs, and everything in the Valley.” He pointed out that if the measure passes, it could shift as many as five congressional seats from Republican to Democrat—potentially handing control to lawmakers “who have no idea what a farm looks like.”

Culotti agreed, warning that the long-term consequences could devastate California agriculture. “People have no idea the impact of Democratic legislation on farming,” she said. “Those fresh little vegetables you love? Say goodbye. It’s going to be all NGO food. This type of government behavior is killing small farming—and there are 88,000 small farmers in California.”

Media Messaging and Misconceptions

Both Nick and Elaine expressed frustration at the way Proposition 50 was being marketed to voters. “All the Yes commercials are about bashing Donald Trump,” Nick said. “He has nothing to do with this.”

Elaine agreed: “Of course not. They keep saying they did it in Texas. So what? Texas did its census, its paperwork, and followed its rules. We’re not Texas. Why are we comparing ourselves to them? We can’t even manage our own state.”

Her argument was rooted in fairness and self-governance. “The more power you take from farmers, the less control they have,” she said. “They’re already suffering. They don’t have water. You’re taking away their voice. Is that what you intended to do?”

Standing Up for California’s Conservative Voices

Nick then shifted gears to Elaine’s growing media presence. From Fox’s Gutfeld! to her appearances on major podcasts, Culotti has become a recognizable figure in the national conversation.

“We need more shows like Gutfeld!” she said. “We need Gutfeld LA. People think there’s no conservative marketplace in California, but there is—and it’s huge. We need those voices on the West Coast.”

Culotti lamented how California’s reputation has changed. “It used to be when I said I was from California, people were jealous,” she said. “Now, when I say it, they feel sorry for us. It’s ridiculous. It makes me so sad. Our beautiful sunshine state is still the greatest place on earth to live—same as it was in the forties. The only thing wrong is our government and its terrible management. Fix that, and we’re back.”

“This Is a Man-Made Problem—and a Man Can Fix It”

Papagni nodded in agreement: “This is a man-made problem, and a man can fix it.”

Elaine didn’t hesitate: “That’s right. Vote red, turn the tide, get rid of them all.”

Both agreed that California’s challenges—especially in water and agriculture—are not insurmountable. As Nick said, the Ag Meter and AgNet West will continue to amplify voices like Culotti’s that call for reform, accountability, and renewed pride in California’s farming legacy.

Building a Broader Platform

Culotti also spoke about her growing relationships with major media personalities, including Adam Carolla, who has become a key ally. “Adam has this crazy way of explaining complicated things so people can relate to them,” she said. “He’s given me a platform because he cares about what’s happening in California.”

She explained that poor management has stalled essential infrastructure projects for months. “Nothing’s happening. Ten months and nothing’s being built,” she said. “When people hear me talk, they hear someone who loves California, who has a personal story, and who wants to see change. And they know I can implement change—I just need the platform and support.”

Her passion has attracted other voices as well. “Mike Rowe, Tim Pool—they all want to help,” she said. “And by the way, if anyone wants me on their show, big or small, please invite me. I want to talk about California’s problems and offer a different point of view.”

A Love Letter to California

As the conversation continued, both Nick and Elaine shared a deep affection for their home state. “California is the place you want to be,” Elaine said with conviction. “I’m not going anywhere. I love it here—the people are amazing. The problem with our government is fixable. It’s temporary.”

Her message to Democrats was firm but hopeful: “For those of you who can’t believe what’s happening—it’s your party. As hard as it is, you have to tear yourself away for now. Let them regroup. Vote red or independent for a while. The people running on those tickets are thinkers. They’ve had enough.”

Hollywood’s Awakening: “Stop Voting for the Same People”

As the conversation continued, Nick Papagni brought up Elaine Culotti’s past in the entertainment industry—her experience at the legendary House of Rock in Santa Monica—and asked whether Hollywood was beginning to shift its political mindset.

Culotti didn’t hesitate. “I think a lot of people in Hollywood have had enough,” she said. “Most actors, producers, and directors—this is their business. But we’ve made it unaffordable to do your occupation in California. You can vote blue all you want, but look at what’s happening.”

She pointed to California’s declining film tax credits and rising taxes as direct consequences of state leadership. “The increased tax base and the decrease in tax credits for the Hollywood industry are a direct descendant of who’s in office,” she explained. “You can say whatever you want about the Trump administration—it has nothing to do with that. This is your own people doing it. Stop voting for them if you want to bring Hollywood back. Vote red. Think fiscally conservative. Just start with that.”

The Freight and Rail Dilemma

Nick next turned the discussion toward another pillar of California’s economy: freight and transportation. He recalled earlier conversations with truckers and rail experts who described chaos in the system—unsafe drivers, lost permits, and mismanagement at every level.

“We were giving away driver’s licenses to people who shouldn’t be in an 18-wheel truck,” Nick said. “One out of four at the time were illegal drivers.”

Culotti agreed, noting that California’s entire supply chain system was broken. “I’ve written lots of papers on supply chain,” she said. “I’m very up to speed on what’s happening with rail. They just got another billion dollars to continue milking California—to keep this high-speed rail shenanigan alive.”

She emphasized that the state’s failures stem from political inefficiency and corruption. “Rail would have a chance with conservative management,” she argued. “The problem is that too much of the money goes to NGOs, special interests, and nonprofit groups. The people who are supposed to complete the rail project are siphoning money through middle groups, and the whole thing becomes a disaster.”

Elaine called the inability to complete the high-speed rail a “joke.” Her proposed fix: public-private partnerships. “Use private money,” she urged. “Make things profitable again. California’s message to the world right now is that we can’t get anything done—and six million people have already left, taking their tax dollars with them.”

She linked the exodus directly to anti-business policies. “We have to bend over backwards for people who are willing to invest in California,” she said. “That includes trucking, rail, packers, farming—everything. But we can’t have $10 gas. We can’t run the oil companies out. And we can’t pretend that electric trucking fleets are realistic—it’s impossible. So what, are we going to let our food rot because no one can drive it out?”

The Electric Truck Controversy

Nick echoed her frustration. “Electric 18-wheel trucks are never going to happen,” he said. “Gas prices are insane, and insurance companies don’t even want to insure truckers anymore.”

Culotti added a startling revelation: “Billions of dollars were put out for truck charging stations—and there’s only one or two of them. They didn’t build them. They just took the money. There are no charging stations. It’s nonsense. We’ve got to stop.”

When asked whether lawsuits might expose the alleged corruption, she responded passionately: “From your mouth to God’s ears. Please pray they’re caught—caught red-handed with their hand in the tax cookie jar.”

Political Shakeups: Rumors and Red Flags

As talk turned to California politics, Nick asked about possible contenders for governor—most notably Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer and former LA mayoral candidate.

Elaine didn’t mince words. “I think there’s a good possibility he’ll run,” she said. “But remember—he supports Prop 50. That means he’s not for farmers. Even if it benefits him somehow, the way they’re going about it is wrong and illegal. If he supports that, he’s not governor material. That alone disqualifies him.”

Nick then mentioned Senator Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Culotti revealed what she described as a little-known connection between the two politicians. “There’s a law that allows Newsom to appoint himself into Padilla’s Senate seat,” she said. “So if you see a lot of DNC money backing Padilla, just know it’s because Newsom’s after a Senate seat. Nothing is as it seems.”

The Prop 50 and Prop 36 Connection

Returning to her central issue, Culotti doubled down on her opposition to Proposition 50. “We don’t even have the money for it,” she said. “The $250 million they’re using is actually Prop 36’s money—the anti-crime bill. Voters said yes to Prop 36 to stop crazy crime, but instead of funding that, Newsom took the $300 million and used it for Prop 50.”

Her criticism of the governor was blunt. “Gavin Newsom refuses to fund Prop 36 because he needs that money for his shenanigans,” she said. “Say no to everything until he’s out of office. Make him powerless. Do not trust this man.”

She warned that California has been shut out of federal influence because of the governor’s poor relationship with Washington. “We’re not even in the conversation federally,” she explained. “Our relationship with the Trump administration is so bad we have no voice. Whether you like him or not, we need that conversation. We need support. We need to be involved in decisions, but Newsom has torpedoed any chance of that.”

Following the Money: Homelessness and Mismanagement

Nick next raised another troubling issue: the state’s multi-billion-dollar homelessness crisis. “Where did the $24 or $25 billion go?” he asked.

Elaine’s response was both incredulous and sharp. “We spend $900,000 per homeless person every year,” she said. “That’s how much we spend—but the homeless people don’t get any of it. Somebody’s getting that money in between. What are they doing with it? Are they taking vacations with homeless money? Are they building housing? Nobody’s seen any of it.”

She laughed darkly before adding, “At that rate, I’m going to be homeless—$900,000 a year!”

Both Nick and Elaine agreed that the problem isn’t a lack of funding but a lack of accountability. “The homeless people don’t get the homeless money,” she repeated. “It’s being swallowed by bureaucracy.”

Listening to Local Leaders

As the interview turned to local governance, Nick asked about California’s mayors. “How many do we have now?” he wondered aloud.

“There are 52 mayors in California,” Culotti replied. “Only 17 are elected. The rest are pro tem, honorary, or city council-appointed. These people matter. Whether they’re conservative or liberal, they represent real people who need to be heard.”

She shared plans to embark on a statewide listening tour. “I’m going to visit every single one of them—or as many as will meet me—and find out what’s going on in their towns,” she said. “I want to hear what’s working, what’s not, and how California can actually serve its people. Instead of everyone telling me what everybody wants, I’m going to talk to them directly.”

Nick praised the idea but cautioned her about the realities of political spin. “I just hope they give you honest answers,” he said. “Too many politicians tell you what you want to hear because they’re afraid of losing support.”

Culotti nodded. “Maybe. But I’m going to ask anyway.”

The Courage to Speak Freely

As the conversation came to a close, Elaine Culotti delivered a message that resonated deeply with both the audience and host Nick Papagni — a call for courage and honesty in political discourse.

“I think the days of being afraid to speak your mind politically are gone,” she said. “They are behind us, and they need to be behind us. We need to not be afraid to speak up.”

Culotti emphasized that leadership begins with transparency and the freedom to speak truthfully. “I represent free speech in America, non-censorship in California, and the right to advocate for the people that you represent as a political head, a political leader,” she continued.

Her message to local officials was direct: “If you are the mayor of a city, you should have every right to speak honestly about what’s happening in your community — because that is your job. You should have no fear of speaking the truth. The people that put you in office should want you to represent your constituents fairly and with an open and honest voice, period.”

Culotti’s comments reflected her growing reputation as one of California’s most outspoken voices for accountability, integrity, and reform — particularly within industries like agriculture, logistics, and local governance.

Taking the Message National: Gutfeld and Beyond

Before wrapping up, Papagni congratulated Culotti on her recent appearance on The Greg Gutfeld Show, a top-rated national program known for its conservative commentary and sharp humor.

“I’m so proud,” Papagni said. “Elaine Culotti, who’s on the Ag Meter show here on AgNet West, you did a great job on that show. How much fun did you have?”

Culotti’s enthusiasm was unmistakable. “The whole idea that I can go on a show like that — just being me, being someone who really wants to see California be the sunshine state again — I cannot believe the reach,” she said.

She described her surprise at how many Californians quietly share conservative or fiscally responsible beliefs. “I cannot tell you how many people are conservative in California. It is tremendous,” she stressed. “We are making great strides, and the reason is fiscal. Nobody wants this rampant spending of tax dollars.”

For Culotti, her national appearance wasn’t just about exposure — it was about representation. “Having a seat on Gutfeld to talk about that is invaluable,” she said. “We need Gutfeld California — that’s what we need. We need conservative, large representation in California on all platforms of media.”

Looking Ahead: “Gut-Filled California, Sunshine State”

Nick laughed and replied with a challenge: “I think number one is you run for governor, and then you start a Gutfeld Show in California. You can do both.”

Elaine’s response came with a smile and a slogan: “Oh yeah — Gutfeld California, Sunshine State.”

The interview wrapped with Papagni’s warm appreciation. “You’re one of my favorite people to have on the show,” he said. “Don’t big league me — I always want to have you on. We are the fastest-growing radio show in California, so you’ve got to come back soon. Will you come on again to announce some huge news?”

Elaine laughed, teasing listeners with a hint of what might come next. “Oh, we’ll see,” she said. “We’ll see.”

Papagni pressed again, “You’re going to tease people?”

Culotti replied playfully, “We’ll see. I love you, Nick. You’re the best.”

“You’re the best,” Papagni answered. “Elaine Culotti, the Lipstick Farmer — thank you, Elaine.”

A Voice Unafraid

Through her candid conversation with Nick Papagni, Elaine Culotti reaffirmed her position as a voice unafraid to challenge California’s political status quo. From high-speed rail waste to homelessness funding and media censorship, her message was clear: it’s time for honesty, accountability, and leadership that truly represents the people.

Her closing message summed it up best — California doesn’t need to lose its sunshine. It just needs leaders willing to speak in the light.