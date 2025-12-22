Elaine Culotti

the “Lipstick Farmer”

Elaine Culotti—known as the “Lipstick Farmer”—joined Ag Meter for a wide-ranging conversation about the mounting pressures facing California agriculture, local governments, and the state’s long-term economic health. A farmer in Fallbrook, real estate developer, interior designer, and Undercover Billionaire alum, Culotti has become one of the most outspoken voices on California’s rural and economic challenges.

“Mayors Matter” and the Reality of Local Leadership

Culotti is traveling the state filming a project called “Mayors Matter,” interviewing mayors from cities and towns across California. What she has found is striking: most mayors operate in a bipartisan, pragmatic way, often working long hours for little or no pay. Regardless of party, they share the same priorities—public safety and economic development.

According to Culotti, local leaders are overwhelmed by state mandates, particularly housing requirements and unfunded obligations imposed by Sacramento. Cities are frequently expected to solve statewide problems, such as homelessness, without adequate resources, while state government continues to pull tax revenue away from local communities.

Elaine Culotti: Why California’s Farmers, Cities, and Future Are at a Breaking Point

Farming in California: Dependent by Design

Culotti described farming in California as increasingly unsustainable without government assistance. While grants and targeted support can be useful, she warned that farmers have become trapped in a system of dependency. Rising land values, water costs, and regulatory burdens are pricing multigenerational farmers out of the ability to produce food.

She argued that farmland is being deliberately pushed out of production to make way for industrial development. One major concern is the rapid expansion of data centers, which consume enormous amounts of water and electricity while providing relatively few long-term jobs. Farming, Culotti said, needs clean air, clean water, and protection—not competition for scarce resources.

High-Speed Rail and a Missed Opportunity

Culotti strongly defended the original vision of California’s high-speed rail project, calling it a potential lifeline for the Central Valley. If completed, the rail system could connect Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Stockton, attracting workers, innovation, and new agricultural investment.

She acknowledged the project’s mismanagement but emphasized that those harmed by construction—particularly farmers who lost access to land—must be fairly compensated. In her view, the failure to complete the rail system has left behind unfinished infrastructure and squandered economic opportunity for an entire region.

Budget Deficits, COVID Funds, and Accountability

The conversation also addressed California’s growing budget deficit. Culotti expressed concern that the shortfall may be far larger than reported and warned that future investigations into COVID relief spending could reveal billions in misused funds routed through nonprofits and special-interest groups.

She cautioned against systems that create dependency rather than opportunity, arguing that true economic elevation begins with the freedom to work and build independently.

Rebuilding Local Economies

Among Culotti’s policy ideas is a proposal to return sales tax revenue to the town where a purchase originates—even for online sales. She believes this would restore critical funding to small communities and prevent large corporations from draining local economies.

She also criticized California’s failure to rebuild wildfire-damaged areas such as the Pacific Palisades, noting that nearly a year after devastating fires, permits to rebuild are still stalled—creating what she called one of the worst economic development failures in U.S. history.

A Call for Competent Leadership

Looking ahead to 2026, Culotti urged Californians with real-world expertise—not career politicians—to step forward and serve. From education and insurance to water and economic development, she believes the state urgently needs leaders with practical skill sets and independence from special-interest money.

Her message was clear: California’s challenges are not unsolvable, but meaningful recovery will require accountability, competence, and the courage to change a failing system.