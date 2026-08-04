El Capitan FFA Student Represents California at National NextGen Agribusiness Conference

Khyle Aphay

For many students, FFA is an introduction to agriculture. For Khyle Aphay, an incoming senior at El Capitan High School in Merced County, it has become a pathway to leadership, lifelong friendships, and a future career in agricultural education.

During a recent interview with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Aphay shared how his involvement in FFA has transformed his life and why he believes every student—not just those interested in farming—should consider joining the organization.

From New Member to Chapter Leader

Aphay first joined FFA as a freshman but admits he became much more involved during his sophomore and junior years.

Although he didn’t grow up on a traditional farm, agriculture has always been part of his life. His grandparents maintained a backyard garden where they grew vegetables, especially corn, and he enjoyed helping them water plants and care for the garden.

Today, Aphay serves as the El Capitan FFA Reporter for the 2026–2027 school year, demonstrating just how much his confidence and leadership have grown since joining the organization.

Selected Among the Nation’s Best

One of Aphay’s biggest accomplishments came this summer when he was selected as one of only 75 FFA members nationwide to attend the National FFA Next Generation Agribusiness Systems Conference in Chicago.

Students were chosen through a highly competitive application process, making the honor especially meaningful.

Representing El Capitan FFA, the Merced-Mariposa Section, California FFA, and California’s Central Region, Aphay had the opportunity to explore careers throughout the agricultural industry while connecting with outstanding students from across the United States.

A Teacher Who Made the Difference

When asked who inspired him most, Aphay didn’t hesitate to recognize his FFA advisor, Kaylyn Davenport.

He described Davenport as someone who continually encouraged him to apply for leadership opportunities, challenge himself, and pursue experiences he never imagined possible.

According to Aphay, her mentorship has been instrumental in his success and helped shape the student leader he is today.

Four Days of Learning Across Agriculture

The Chicago conference exposed Aphay to nearly every corner of modern agriculture.

Building a National Network

The first day focused on meeting fellow FFA members from states including Ohio, North Carolina, Kansas, Idaho, Michigan, Washington, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and many others.

Despite coming from different agricultural backgrounds, the students quickly formed lasting friendships that continue today.

Aphay said the experience reminded him that FFA is about much more than agriculture—it is about people, relationships, and lifelong connections.

Visiting an Agriculture-Focused High School

On the second day, participants toured the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, where students study:

Animal science

Food science

Horticulture

Agricultural finance

Agricultural mechanics

Numerous other agricultural career pathways

The visit showcased how students can begin preparing for careers in agriculture long before college through hands-on learning and real-world experiences.

Exploring Renewable Energy and Agribusiness

Conference attendees also visited Invenergy, where they learned how renewable energy technologies—including wind power, solar energy, and battery storage—are becoming increasingly connected with modern agriculture.

The experience broadened Aphay’s understanding of agriculture beyond traditional crop and livestock production.

Hands-On Industry Workshops

Day three introduced students to numerous aspects of agribusiness through interactive workshops.

Highlights included learning about:

Agricultural lending and financing through Yosemite Farm Credit

Agricultural cooperatives

Commodity trading

Marketing and branding

Social media communications

Presentations from Growmark and CNH Industrial

Each session demonstrated the wide variety of professional careers available within agriculture.

Career Preparation

The conference concluded with interview preparation, networking sessions with agricultural professionals, industry roundtable discussions, an awards celebration, and a final evening bringing participants together before returning home.

A Future in Agricultural Education

Looking ahead, Aphay plans to attend community college before transferring to a four-year university.

His goal is to major in Agricultural Education while pursuing a minor in Agricultural Communications.

He hopes to become an agriculture teacher, inspiring future students just as his own advisor inspired him.

His passion for communications already shines through his love of photography, social media, storytelling, and sharing the successes of fellow FFA members.

More Than Farming

One of the interview’s strongest messages centered on a common misconception about FFA.

Aphay emphasized that FFA is not only for students who want to become farmers.

Instead, the organization offers opportunities in:

Business

Communications

Marketing

Finance

Technology

Engineering

Animal science

Horticulture

Leadership development

Public speaking

Interviewing

Networking

Teamwork

He noted that these skills prepare students for success regardless of the career path they choose.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Papagni praised Aphay as one of the nation’s brightest young agricultural leaders, noting that being selected among just 75 students nationwide speaks volumes about his dedication and potential.

For parents considering opportunities for their children, Aphay’s story serves as a powerful reminder that FFA offers much more than agricultural education. It builds confidence, develops leadership skills, creates lifelong friendships, and opens doors to careers students may never have considered.

As Aphay prepares for his senior year at El Capitan High School, he is already proving that the future of agriculture is in capable hands—and that today’s FFA members are tomorrow’s leaders.

Khyle Aphay’s FFA Journey Shows the Power of Leadership and Opportunity

As Khyle Aphay’s story demonstrates, FFA is about much more than agriculture—it’s about developing leaders, building confidence, and creating opportunities that can shape a lifetime. From representing California as one of only 75 students selected nationwide for the National FFA NextGen Agribusiness Systems Conference to pursuing a future in agricultural education, Aphay’s journey is an inspiring example of what FFA can accomplish. To hear more about his experiences in Chicago, his passion for agricultural communications, and his advice for students and parents considering FFA, be sure to listen to the full interview between “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni and Khyle Aphay. Their conversation offers an inside look at how FFA is preparing the next generation of agricultural leaders and why the organization’s impact reaches far beyond the farm.