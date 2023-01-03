Eggs Double in Price During 2022

Eggs are more expensive than they were in 2021. Marketplace says the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the price of a dozen Grade A eggs jumped from $1.82 in 2021 to almost $3.60 in 2022. While part of the increase is due to the rising price of chicken feed, the real culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza. It’s infected more than 57 million hens in 2022, starting in the spring and continuing to flare up through the rest of the year.

“Spring was the first time we had egg prices spike,” says Daniel Sumer, an ag economics professor at the University of California-Davis. He says eggs are a staple for many people and can’t be cut back on when the price rises. When prices go up, people tend to buy them anyway. “That drives the price higher and higher,” he says. “And that has to happen because the supplies are more limited.”

