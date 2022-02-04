What you need to know about egg candling. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Egg candling is a method of shining light inside an egg that enables you to see what’s going on. You can do this at various points in the egg’s development, all the way up until right before hatching.

Candling helps you see if there’s a problem you need to address during incubation. It also helps you determine the hatchability of shipped hatching eggs.

Originally done with a candle, egg candling is now done with a small, powerful flashlight that shines up and through the shell of the egg. You can use either a small, basic flashlight or an expensive, high-end machine to do your candling.

It’s important that you do not candle every day so as to not disturb the growth and development.

Also, avoid using eggs that are dirty or soiled in any way. Never leave eggs outside the incubator for more than half an hour.

And, when candling, mark the eggs using a regular pencil so you know which ones you have candled.

