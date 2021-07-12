Researchers are looking to better understand the nutrient composition of vacuumed manure on dairy farms. The use of manure vacuums has become more common in recent years due to the Alternative Manure Management Program from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Agronomy and Nutrient Management Farm Advisor, Nick Clark said one of the aspects they are looking at are sources of variation in vacuumed manure.

“We’re looking at a number of dairies and trying to characterize what some differences might be based on seasonality or animal housing patterns,” Clark explained. “Is there more water being introduced into the system? Are the animals spending more time on the concrete versus out in the pens? And does that change what the manure looks like?”

Listen to the radio report below.

Efforts to Understand Nutrient Composition of Vacuumed Manure

