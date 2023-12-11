EFFECTIVE Food Procurement Act to Address USDA Food Purchases

The Enabling Farmer, Food worker, Environmental, and Climate Targets through Innovative, Values-aligned, and Equitable (EFFECTIVE) Food Procurement Act introduced proposes a value-based approach for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in purchasing commodities for nutrition programs. The EFFECTIVE Food Procurement Act aims to include a more diverse range of producers in food procurement programs. With an annual expenditure of approximately $6 billion, the legislation would direct the USDA to prioritize purchases from beginning, veteran, and socially disadvantaged farmers, small and mid-sized operations, agricultural cooperatives, organic producers, and those employing environmentally sustainable and worker-friendly practices. The bill establishes a pilot program to gradually transition USDA practices, incorporating values-based evaluation criteria beyond cost considerations.

Additionally, the legislation requires estimating greenhouse gas emissions associated with purchased food, evaluating bids on climate impact and worker well-being, and enhancing transparency in the procurement process. The EFFECTIVE Food Procurement Act seeks to align federal food purchasing with goals of sustainability, equity, and worker protection, providing grants and technical assistance for small-scale and underserved producers. Advocates of the legislation view it as a pivotal proposal amid efforts to address climate change, support local economies, and create a fairer food system, with potential impact on the upcoming farm bill.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West