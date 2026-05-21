The AgNet News Hour continued its special multi-part interview series with California water and energy policy expert Edward Ring, diving deeper into the state’s ongoing water crisis, Delta management failures, SGMA concerns, desalination opportunities, and the growing political battle surrounding California agriculture. Part three of the series will air Friday, with the final installment scheduled for Memorial Day.

Ring, Director of Water and Energy Policy at the California Policy Center, continued outlining what he believes are common-sense solutions to California’s long-running water shortages while criticizing decades of political inaction and overregulation.

“It’s not right,” Ring said while discussing continued low water allocations for farmers despite several strong water years across California.

One of the major themes throughout the interview centered on how much water continues flowing out to the Pacific Ocean instead of being stored or redirected for agricultural and municipal use.

“Twenty-seven million acre feet went to the ocean,” Ring explained while reviewing recent wet-year runoff totals.

According to Ring, California’s existing infrastructure and regulatory system are failing to capture excess water during wet years, even while farmers continue receiving reduced allocations and facing groundwater restrictions tied to SGMA.

“We need more surface storage,” he said. “We need more floodplains where we can bank groundwater.”

The discussion also focused heavily on Delta management and the need to increase pumping capacity while modernizing infrastructure throughout the state. Ring argued that California’s current policies prioritize bureaucracy and litigation over practical solutions.

“We have to change the regulations,” Ring emphasized repeatedly throughout the interview.

One proposed solution involved completing the long-discussed Folsom South Canal extension, which Ring and former Congressman John Duarte believe could significantly improve water movement into the San Joaquin Valley.

“Why isn’t that canal extended all the way to the Clifton Court Forebay?” Ring asked.

The conversation also turned toward SGMA and the difficult balance between groundwater sustainability and maintaining agricultural production. While Ring acknowledged that subsidence damage to aqueducts and canals must be addressed, he argued the state should simultaneously increase surface water deliveries and streamline groundwater recharge projects.

“Why aren’t we pumping a maximum amount onto any farmer’s land willing to recharge groundwater during the winter?” Ring asked.

Politics remained front and center throughout the program as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill criticized recent California governor debates for largely ignoring agriculture, food production, and water policy.

“Not one question on farming or ag,” hosts said while discussing frustration over the lack of agricultural focus in statewide political discussions.

The episode also explored broader concerns involving California energy policy, climate regulations, fuel costs, forestry management, and economic competitiveness as agriculture continues struggling under mounting regulatory pressure.

Ring argued that California must return to an “abundance mentality” focused on building infrastructure, reducing unnecessary regulation, and supporting industries like farming, energy, logging, and manufacturing.

“We have to unify behind an agenda that’s going to demand reform,” Ring said.

As California moves closer to the governor primary election, the AgNet News Hour series continues highlighting how water policy may become one of the defining issues shaping the future of agriculture and rural communities statewide.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…